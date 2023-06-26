EOS One Day Trading Volume Tops $189.94 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last week, EOS has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $775.42 million and $189.94 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00002346 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008897 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002140 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002744 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000835 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,095,088,305 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

