Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Position Lessened by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the period. Equinix comprises approximately 4.1% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $12,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Equinix by 112.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $885.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.50.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX opened at $746.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $733.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $710.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $792.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 84.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.16 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total transaction of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,201,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

