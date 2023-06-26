essensys (LON:ESYS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $40.00

essensys plc (LON:ESYS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 41 ($0.52), with a volume of 32171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.50 ($0.52).

essensys Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 50.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72.

essensys Company Profile

essensys plc operates as a software and technology company in the United Kingdom and the United States of America. The company operates a software and technology platform that connects, controls, and automates digital services, as well as manages the critical infrastructure and business processes. It serves multi-site flexible workspace providers, commercial real estate providers, and multi-site landlords.

