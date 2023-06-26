Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.25

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLRAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Essentra in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Essentra from GBX 295 ($3.75) to GBX 255 ($3.24) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Essentra in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Essentra alerts:

Essentra Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75.

About Essentra

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; fleet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.