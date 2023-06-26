Ethereum (ETH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.03 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $226.57 billion and $7.03 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,885.13 or 0.06218092 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00044462 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00030989 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00017690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014197 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005232 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,188,176 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

