Ethereum (ETH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.03 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $226.57 billion and $7.03 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,885.13 or 0.06218092 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000946 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00044462 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00030989 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00017690 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014197 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000167 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005232 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000437 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003421 BTC.
Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,188,176 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.
