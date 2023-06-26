Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. 92 Resources reissued a maintains rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fastly from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Fastly Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE FSLY opened at $15.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.30. Fastly has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $18.28.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $117.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.17 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 38.22%. Research analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 2,700 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $40,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,494,643 shares in the company, valued at $97,549,537.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $116,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 295,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,925,053.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $40,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,494,643 shares in the company, valued at $97,549,537.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,797 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fastly by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,899,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,843,000 after purchasing an additional 582,897 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,916,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,822 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at $42,697,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $30,870,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fastly by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,378,000 after purchasing an additional 695,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

