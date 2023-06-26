Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,269 shares during the quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.88. 598,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,894,997. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $105.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.41.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -7.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.