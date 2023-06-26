Filecoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $108.79 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 26th. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.72 billion and approximately $108.79 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.96 or 0.00013056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Filecoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,962,334,494 coins and its circulating supply is 432,723,613 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.