Financial Analysis: Bright Green (BGXX) and The Competition

Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) is one of 58 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Bright Green to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bright Green and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Bright Green alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Green 0 0 0 0 N/A Bright Green Competitors 219 568 830 48 2.42

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 500.90%. Given Bright Green’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bright Green has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

16.1% of Bright Green shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 56.4% of Bright Green shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bright Green and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Green N/A -$27.66 million -5.01 Bright Green Competitors $280.24 million -$163.59 million -1.37

Bright Green’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bright Green. Bright Green is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Green and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Green N/A -278.60% -158.02% Bright Green Competitors 3.04% -72.91% 22.17%

Summary

Bright Green peers beat Bright Green on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Bright Green Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.