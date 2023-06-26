Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at Scotiabank

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.72% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$44.00.

Finning International Price Performance

Shares of FTT stock traded up C$0.65 on Monday, hitting C$40.09. 177,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,312. The firm has a market cap of C$5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.71. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$23.46 and a 52 week high of C$40.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.92 billion. Finning International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 22.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Finning International will post 3.6872659 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

