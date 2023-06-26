First Financial Corp IN Has $166,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.8 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $86.68 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.95.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

