First Financial Corp IN Has $8.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

First Financial Corp IN decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 5.1% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,758 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,983,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,580,000 after buying an additional 90,569 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,400,000 after buying an additional 474,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,094,000 after buying an additional 930,095 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $427.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $403.52 and a 200-day moving average of $369.53. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $447.92.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

