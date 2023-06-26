First Financial Corp IN Has $832,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Financial Corp IN cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $362.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $341.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.96. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

