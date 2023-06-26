First Financial Corp IN Sells 50 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LOW opened at $215.22 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.76 and a twelve month high of $223.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.83.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

