First Financial Corp IN Sells 88 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Financial Corp IN decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 363 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Amgen were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $1,351,778,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after buying an additional 4,522,722 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after buying an additional 1,806,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.31.

AMGN stock opened at $227.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.15. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $121.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

