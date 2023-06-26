First Financial Corp IN Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Financial Corp IN cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $86.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.