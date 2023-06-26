First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

AG has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

NYSE:AG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,761,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,271. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $9.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 168.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 31.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

