Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.44.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $97.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $102.61.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $393,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 882,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,682,000 after buying an additional 74,306 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,700,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

