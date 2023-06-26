F&M Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMOO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

F&M Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMOO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

FMOO remained flat at $58.50 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.50. F&M Bancorp has a twelve month low of $57.75 and a twelve month high of $58.50.

F&M Bancorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent state-chartered bank. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides loans, including home, personal, student, and business and agriculture; credit and debit cards; and insurance services.

