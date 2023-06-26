Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$58.65.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTS. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Fortis Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FTS stock opened at C$55.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.94, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$58.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.69. Fortis has a one year low of C$48.45 and a one year high of C$62.00.

Fortis Announces Dividend

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.02 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 7.28%. Analysts predict that Fortis will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.87%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

