Fortune 45 LLC Increases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fortune 45 LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 13.7% of Fortune 45 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $362.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,202,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,300,930. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $341.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.96. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

