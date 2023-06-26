FRMO (FRMO) and The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Rating) is one of 1,180 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare FRMO to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FRMO and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get FRMO alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FRMO N/A N/A 177.28 FRMO Competitors $429.39 million $2.20 million 28.25

FRMO’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than FRMO. FRMO is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

32.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.3% of FRMO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FRMO and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FRMO 0 0 0 0 N/A FRMO Competitors 1032 4436 5739 81 2.43

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 96.34%. Given FRMO’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FRMO has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares FRMO and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRMO N/A N/A N/A FRMO Competitors 378.59% 7.63% 4.96%

Summary

FRMO rivals beat FRMO on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About FRMO

(Get Rating)

FRMO Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the identification and participating in operating assets. The company was founded in November 1993 and is headquartered in Pleasantville, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for FRMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.