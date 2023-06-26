Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fuel Tech from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Fuel Tech Stock Down 1.5 %

FTEK opened at $1.32 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 4.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38.

Institutional Trading of Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $7.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEK. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 46,171 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fuel Tech during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 18.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

