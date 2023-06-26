F&V Capital Management LLC Sells 415 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

F&V Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,066 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises approximately 2.3% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.9 %

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded up $3.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.00. 776,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,170,494. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $142.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.03. The company has a market capitalization of $117.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.