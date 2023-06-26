G999 One Day Trading Volume Reaches $647.41 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. During the last seven days, G999 has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $647.41 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00043445 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00030406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014098 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000727 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

