Gala Price Up 15.6% This Week (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Gala token can currently be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. Gala has a market cap of $642.67 million and approximately $51.42 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 24,044,074,236 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,276,986,293 tokens. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official website is gala.com. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

