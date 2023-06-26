Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $20.45 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $20,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after buying an additional 54,826 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 207,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after purchasing an additional 46,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,177,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,956,455. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.80. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

