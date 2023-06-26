Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $7.84 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,190 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,871 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,770,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,887 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,666 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,762,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,240,000 after acquiring an additional 664,440 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,315,190. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $50.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

