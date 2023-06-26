Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Reduces Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $393,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $201.04. The stock had a trading volume of 482,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,788. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $133.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

