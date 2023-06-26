GateToken Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $871,558.42 (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 26th. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $414.72 million and approximately $871,558.42 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GateToken has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken token can now be purchased for approximately $4.24 or 0.00014090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GateToken

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,702,832 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 97,702,832.17547886 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.23962015 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $773,113.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

