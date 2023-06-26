GATX (NYSE:GATX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GATX. Susquehanna raised their price target on GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

NYSE:GATX traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.14. The stock had a trading volume of 121,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,678. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.78 and its 200-day moving average is $112.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.04. GATX has a one year low of $84.96 and a one year high of $128.25.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.98 million. GATX had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $120,610.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at $190,805.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $323,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,475.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $120,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,805.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,832 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in GATX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of GATX by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of GATX by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in GATX by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

