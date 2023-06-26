Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Upgraded at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.20.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GBNXF opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $20.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 42.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

