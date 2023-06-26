Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given a C$24.00 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

Scotiabank set a C$24.00 price objective on Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$25.54.

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$20.65 on Thursday. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$20.49 and a 1-year high of C$26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.76. The company has a market cap of C$2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.85 billion. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 2.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.7280335 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.64%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

