Grin Market Capitalization Tops $4.76 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $522,491.02 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,267.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.00287845 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $221.11 or 0.00730500 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012804 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.87 or 0.00541396 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00060903 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003286 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

