Grin Price Up 14.8% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Grin has a total market cap of $4.56 million and approximately $526,896.25 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0465 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,215.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00288879 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.47 or 0.00749495 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00012792 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.14 or 0.00543231 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00061380 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003306 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

