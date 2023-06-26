Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 739,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,819 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF comprises 1.7% of Clarius Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Clarius Group LLC owned 1.30% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $19,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,320,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,732,000 after purchasing an additional 99,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,958,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA RODM traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.83. The stock had a trading volume of 28,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,719. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.20.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

