Head to Head Comparison: Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) vs. Wavefront Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:WFTSF)

Wavefront Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:WFTSF – Get Rating) and Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Wavefront Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Flotek Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Flotek Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Wavefront Technology Solutions and Flotek Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wavefront Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Flotek Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wavefront Technology Solutions and Flotek Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wavefront Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A ($0.06) -0.92 Flotek Industries $136.09 million 0.47 -$42.31 million ($0.57) -1.28

Wavefront Technology Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flotek Industries. Flotek Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wavefront Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Wavefront Technology Solutions and Flotek Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wavefront Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A Flotek Industries -5.98% -119.61% -21.67%

Summary

Wavefront Technology Solutions beats Flotek Industries on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wavefront Technology Solutions

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in Canada. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites. Wavefront Technology Solutions is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc. operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA). The CT segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, delivers, and markets green specialty chemicals that enhance the profitability of hydrocarbon producers, as well as green specialty chemistries and logistics and technology services. This segment primarily serves integrated oil and gas, oilfield services, independent oil and gas, national and state-owned oil, geothermal energy, solar energy, and alternative energy companies. The DA segment designs, develops, produces, sells, and supports equipment and services that create and provide valuable information on the composition and properties of energy customers' hydrocarbon fluids. It sells its products directly through a mix of in-house sales professionals, as well as contractual agency agreements. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

