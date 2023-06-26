Heartland Bank & Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,654 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 0.9% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,601,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $230,255,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,123,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,828,997,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,601,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $230,255,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,123,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,828,997,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,411,053 shares of company stock worth $1,401,447,365 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.38. 808,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,197,578. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.32. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.89 and a 12-month high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $418.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

