Heartland Bank & Trust Co Reduces Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $1,213,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 181,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,371,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 8,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ODFL traded up $6.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $333.28. 48,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,632. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $381.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $318.20 and its 200-day moving average is $323.20.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ODFL. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

