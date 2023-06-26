HI (HI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.50 Million

HI (HI) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $9.50 million and $185,180.81 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017273 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00018850 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014020 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,210.32 or 1.00005981 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00343685 USD and is down -5.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $165,748.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

