Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives $72.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HIBB shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Hibbett from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Insider Activity at Hibbett

In other news, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $271,275.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,717.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $271,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,717.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.09 per share, with a total value of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,892.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

Hibbett Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Hibbett by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hibbett by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day moving average of $59.24. Hibbett has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $75.38. The company has a market capitalization of $462.59 million, a PE ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $455.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.28 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hibbett will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Rating

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.