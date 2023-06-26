High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0604 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th.

High Income Securities Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PCF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,766. High Income Securities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average is $6.53.

Get High Income Securities Fund alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Phillip Goldstein purchased 10,000 shares of High Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 234,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,643.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 33,510 shares of company stock worth $214,459. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About High Income Securities Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in High Income Securities Fund during the third quarter worth $80,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in High Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.