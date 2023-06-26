Hive (HIVE) Market Capitalization Reaches $167.66 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001109 BTC on popular exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $167.66 million and $5.46 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hive Profile

HIVE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 498,729,598 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

