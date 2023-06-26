iExec RLC Trading Up 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $98.45 million and $6.61 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00004520 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.38584317 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $5,233,901.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

