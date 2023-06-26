Ilustrato Pictures International (ILUS) & The Competition Critical Comparison

Ilustrato Pictures International (OTCMKTS:ILUS – Get Rating) is one of 1,182 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Ilustrato Pictures International to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ilustrato Pictures International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ilustrato Pictures International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ilustrato Pictures International N/A N/A N/A Ilustrato Pictures International Competitors 377.23% 7.62% 4.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ilustrato Pictures International and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ilustrato Pictures International N/A N/A -1.57 Ilustrato Pictures International Competitors $429.92 million $3.10 million 27.39

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ilustrato Pictures International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ilustrato Pictures International. Ilustrato Pictures International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

32.7% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ilustrato Pictures International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ilustrato Pictures International 0 0 0 0 N/A Ilustrato Pictures International Competitors 1032 4436 5742 81 2.43

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 96.38%. Given Ilustrato Pictures International’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ilustrato Pictures International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Ilustrato Pictures International peers beat Ilustrato Pictures International on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

About Ilustrato Pictures International

(Get Rating)

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the public safety, technology, engineering, and manufacturing sectors in New York, London, and Dubai. The company's Emergency & Response division designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty equipment, vehicles, and related parts and services, including firefighting equipment, firefighting vehicles, and firefighting vehicle superstructures. This division also distributes equipment for emergency services; and sells, installs, and maintains fire protection equipment, as well as offers servicing and maintenance services for firefighting, rescue, and emergency medical service equipment. Its Industrial & Manufacturing division engages in manufacturing and assembling process equipment, piping, and modules for the oil, gas, and energy sectors, as well as end-users in the oil and gas, off-shore, refineries and petrochemical, waste-water treatment plants and chemical, fertilizer, metals, and mineral processing industries. The company's Mining & Renewable Energy division engages in the recycling and recovery of precious metals from electronic waste, including print circuit boards, cable wires, and car radiator shredding and separation. Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Ilustrato Pictures International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilustrato Pictures International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.