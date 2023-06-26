Insider Buying: DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Insider Buys 38,364 Shares of Stock

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) insider David J. Wambeke purchased 38,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $150,003.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 507,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,815.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 343,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,368. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93.
DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 46,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 93.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares in the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.
