Insider Buying: The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG) Insider Acquires £56,000 in Stock

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Rating) insider Selina Sagayam acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £56,000 ($71,657.07).

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Price Performance

Shares of TRIG stock opened at GBX 112.40 ($1.44) on Monday. The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 109.60 ($1.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 148.57 ($1.90). The company has a market cap of £2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 535.24 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 122.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 126.18.

Get The Renewables Infrastructure Group alerts:

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s previous dividend of $1.71. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Company Profile

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

Further Reading

