Insider Selling: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE) Major Shareholder Sells 7,566,230 Shares of Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 7,566,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $14,073,187.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,500,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,530,600.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,121,511 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $3,648,998.92.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,805,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $4,488,000.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,100,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,884,800 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $3,015,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $1,590,000.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,414,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $2,248,260.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,207,946 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $1,956,872.52.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $800,000.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $800,000.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $1,600,000.00.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

APE traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,820,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,565,613. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AMC Entertainment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AMC Entertainment stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:APE Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Stories

