Insider Selling: Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) CAO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) CAO Eric Edward Dulany sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $19,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $68,647.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amplify Energy Price Performance

NYSE:AMPY traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 304,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,664. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $254.47 million, a P/E ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 186.60% and a net margin of 103.74%. The company had revenue of $79.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.79 million. Research analysts forecast that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 5,797.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. 40.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.