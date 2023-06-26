Insider Selling: Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Director Sells 2,536 Shares of Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) Director Carla C. Hendra sold 2,536 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $49,984.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,137.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Caleres Trading Up 0.2 %

CAL stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.24. 524,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,748. The company has a market capitalization of $879.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.93. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $31.13.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Caleres had a return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $662.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAL. Piper Sandler lowered Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Caleres by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Caleres by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Featured Stories

